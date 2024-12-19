Venezuelan opposition member leaves Argentine diplomatic compound after sheltering for 9 months

MEXICO CITY (AP) — One of the six members of Venezuela’s political opposition who have been sheltering for nine months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in the capital, Caracas, has abandoned the premises. Two people familiar with the situation at the facility confirmed to The Associated Press that Fernando Martinez left the ambassador’s residence Thursday and was home. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. The conditions under which he left the compound were not immediately clear. The group has denounced the constant presence outside the residence of Venezuelan intelligence service agents and police. It has also accused the government of cutting utility services. The government has denied the allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.