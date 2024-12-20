7 inmates are dead after a prison riot in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven inmates are dead after a prison riot in southern Mexico, where inmates resisted transfers to other jails and fought police with guns and knives. Four police officers and six other inmates were injured in the riot in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. State police chief Víctor Hugo Chávez said late Thursday that officers were met by gunfire early in the day when they entered the prison to transfer two inmates to a federal penitentiary. One of the inmates held out for about three hours with a gun, protected by 20 fellow prisoners.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.