Senate passes RFK Stadium land bill, giving the Washington Commanders a major off-the-field win

The Washington Commanders’ path to returning to nation’s capital is clear after an on-again, off-again saga in Congress ended with a late reprieve. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution early Saturday to transfer the land including old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia. A provision to do so was included in Congress’ initial short-term spending bill before it was torpedoed by President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The House’s slimmed-down bill didn’t include the measure. The land transfer paves the way for the NFL team to potentially build a stadium on the site of the franchise’s former home. The Commanders are also considering other places in the district, Maryland and Virginia to build a stadium in the coming years.

