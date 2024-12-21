Trump taps ‘Apprentice’ producer, Mark Burnett, as special envoy to the United Kingdom

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mark Burnett, the power producer who helped reintroduce Donald Trump to a national television audience with “The Apprentice,” is being tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom in his upcoming administration. Trump announced Saturday that “with a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role.” Burnett, who was born in London, helped produce hits like “Survivor” and “The Voice,” but is perhaps best known for teaming up with Trump for “The Apprentice,” which first aired on NBC in 2004.

