The new right celebrates Trump at a conservative conference and sidesteps inconsistencies

PHOENIX (AP) — That Donald Trump failed to achieve central goals in the government shutdown fight alongside Elon Musk seemed unimportant to many speakers and attendees at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Speakers and attendees in Phoenix hailed Trump and Musk for initially scuttling a bipartisan agreement to keep the federal government open. They jeered House Speaker Mike Johnson and his willingness to engage with Democrats, disregarding Johnson’s close alliance with Trump and frequent appearances at Trump’s side. Interviews with people at AmericaFest illustrated that the new right in America is defined philosophically by anti-establishment sentiment, staunchly conservative social mores and vocal declarations of patriotism.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.