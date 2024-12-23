Legendary drug lord Fabio Ochoa is deported to Colombia and walks free after 20 years in US prisons

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — One of Colombia’s legendary drug lords and a key operator of the Medellin cartel has been deported back to the South American country, after serving 25 years of a 30-year prison sentence in the United States. Shortly after landing on Monday in Bogota, Fabio Ochoa was a free man. The former cartel boss was met by immigration officials in bullet proof vests on landing. Colombia’s national immigration agency said Ochoa should be able to enter Colombia “without any problems,” once he is cleared by immigration officers who will check for any outstanding cases against the former drug trafficker. Soon after that, Colombia’s national immigration agency confirmed on X that he is not sought by Colombian authorities.

