Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada and the Panama Canal
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First it was Canada, then the Panama Canal. And now Greenland. President-elect Donald Trump is renewing calls he made during his first term for the U.S. to buy Greenland from its protectorate, Denmark, adding to the list of allied countries he’s picking fights with, even before taking office on Jan. 20. Greenland insists it’s not for sale, just as it did when Trump initially floated the idea in 2019, during his first term. But the suggestion comes after the president-elect suggested the U.S. could retake control of the Panama Canal and that Canadians wanted their county to become the 51st U.S. state.