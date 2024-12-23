Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada and the Panama Canal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First it was Canada, then the Panama Canal. And now Greenland. President-elect Donald Trump is renewing calls he made during his first term for the U.S. to buy Greenland from its protectorate, Denmark, adding to the list of allied countries he’s picking fights with, even before taking office on Jan. 20. Greenland insists it’s not for sale, just as it did when Trump initially floated the idea in 2019, during his first term. But the suggestion comes after the president-elect suggested the U.S. could retake control of the Panama Canal and that Canadians wanted their county to become the 51st U.S. state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.