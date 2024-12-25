A survivor of the worst gang attack on Haitian journalists says colleagues were cut down by bullets

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A survivor of the worst gang attack on Haitian journalists in recent memory describes seeing colleagues cut down by bullets and reporters with head and chest wounds going without help. Photographer Jean Fregens Regala said Wednesday there had been no apparent security preparations _ indeed, little preparation of any kind _ for the supposed re-opening of Haiti’s largest public hospital Tuesday. Journalists gathered to cover the event were left exposed and waiting for officials to show up in one of the most dangerous parts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. The Christmas eve attack left two reporters and one police officer dead, and seven journalists wounded.

