Kazakhstan says 42 people likely dead in Azerbaijan Airlines’ plane crash

By
Published 12:53 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — An Azerbaijani airliner has crashed in the Kazakhstani city of Aktau with Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry saying 42 people are likely dead.

The ministry confirmed in a Telegram statement Wednesday that 67 people, including five crew, were on board the plane. It added that 25 of them have survived the crash, according to preliminary assessment, and 22 survivors have been hospitalized.

The Embraer 190 aircraft made an emergency landing at Aktau airport, according to Azerbaijan Airlines.

Associated Press

