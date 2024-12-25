Dead body found in wheel well of United plane from Chicago to Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — United Airlines has confirmed that a body was found in the wheel well of one of its planes after landing in Maui. Maui police say they’re investigating the discovery of the dead body. In an emailed statement, United said the body was found after flight 202 arrived at Kahului Airport from Chicago on Tuesday. United says the wheel well on the Boeing 787-10 was only accessible from the outside of the aircraft, and that it was unclear how or when the person accessed it. The airlines says it’s working with law enforcement authorities on the investigation. The airline and police have declined to provide further details.

