Christmas shooting at Phoenix airport leaves 3 people wounded

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating a Christmas shooting at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix that left three people injured by gunfire.

Phoenix police said the evening shooting happened at an airport restaurant that is outside the security checkpoints in Terminal 4.

An adult female and two adult males were shot, leaving the female with injuries police describe as a life-threatening. The two men were in stable condition and expected to survive, police said in a statement.

The shooting involved a group of people who knew each other and who had a physical fight that led to one of them to pull a gun, police said.

A man and a girl were detained in a nearby parking garage. Police did not immediately release information on possible charges.

The gunfire led to the temporary closure of a security checkpoint in Terminal A and a pause in service at the terminal’s PHX Sky Train station.