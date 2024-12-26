Court hearing set for man accused of fatally burning woman on New York City subway

NEW YORK (AP) — A court hearing is scheduled for the man accused of setting a woman on fire on a New York City subway train and fanning the flames with a shirt as she burned to death. Sebastian Zapeta has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson for Sunday morning’s apparently random attack on a train stopped in Brooklyn. The victim has not yet been publicly identified by police. Federal immigration officials say Zapeta is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. illegally. The 33-year-old has been jailed at the city’s Rikers Island complex.

