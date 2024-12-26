Croatia’s outspoken president is seeking reelection. He faces several contenders in Sunday’s vote

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s left-leaning president, who has been critical of Western military support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, is running for reelection this weekend. He faces an array of challengers, including a candidate backed by the conservative government. Still, President Zoran Milanović is seen as a favorite ahead of the balloting on Sunday, though he is unlikely to score an outright victory. If none of the eight contenders gain more than half of the ballots cast in the first round, a runoff election will be held on Jan. 12. The presidency is largely ceremonial in Croatia but an elected president holds political authority and acts as the supreme commander of the military.

