New 2025 laws hit hot topics from AI in movies to rapid-fire guns

New laws taking effect with the new year will affect Hollywood actors, social media stars and chatty motorists. In many states, minimum wage workers will see a pay raise in January. New laws in California will provide protections to actors against unauthorized use of artificial intelligence and require parents to set aside social media earnings generated by children. In Florida and Tennessee, new laws restricting social media use by minors face legal challenges. In Missouri, drivers holding their cellphones could face new fines. Other new laws will restrict certain guns in Minnesota, allow medical marijuana in Kentucky and outlaw drug use on public transit in Oregon.

