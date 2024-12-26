Powerful thunderstorms rumble across Texas, delaying holiday travel

DALLAS (AP) — Some flights were delayed or canceled in Texas on Thursday after a line of thunderstorms started moving across parts of the state in a system the National Weather Service predicted could bring high winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Nearly 90 flights were delayed and more than two dozen cancelled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport early Thursday. Delays and thunderstorm-related cancellations also were reported at Dallas’ Love Field and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, according to FlightAware, an aviation company that tracks flights across the world.

The greatest weather risk was forecast for a stretch of Texas east of Dallas, between Houston and portions of southern Arkansas and western and northern Louisiana, said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

“There does look like the possibility of one or a few tornadoes with this risk, but the main risk will be with high winds and hail,” Hurley said, adding that he expected wind gusts generally between 60 and 80 mph (96 to 128 kph), and hail one inch (2.5 centimeters) in diameter or greater.

Hurley said the storms will likely push into southern Arkansas and western and northern Louisiana after dark, posing a potentially dangerous situation for holiday travelers.

“People can’t see a whole lot and may not be as weather aware,” he said.