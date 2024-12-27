Philadelphia judges, citing security lapses, order sheriff to implement a new safety plan

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia judges concerned about security lapses at city courthouses have ordered the sheriff to address what they call a rising number of assaults, threats and staffing shortages among court officers. The judges, in a court order published this week, say the “systemic failures” with security pose an “imminent threat” to public safety. They say they tallied 72 security incidents in Philadelphia courts last year and expect to end this year with even more. Veteran defense lawyer William Brennan says the city should take preventive measures before there’s a tragedy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.