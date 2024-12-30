Militants attack a security post in restive northwest Pakistan, killing 2 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Militants armed with assault rifles attacked a security post in restive northwest Pakistan, killing a police officer and a civilian before fleeing the scene. Another officer was also wounded in the attack early Tuesday at the Draban Post in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a local police official said, adding that the civilian was an employee of the Customs department. He also said security forces returned fire and that “a group of insurgents” fled the scene. No one claimed responsibility for the attack but suspicion was likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban who often target security forces across the country,

