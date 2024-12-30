Venezuela’s top court issues a $10 million fine for TikTok over allegedly deadly video challenges

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s Supreme Court has issued a $10 million fine against TikTok for “not implementing measures” to prevent viral video challenges that have allegedly led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children recently. The ruling was handed down on Monday. Judge Tania D’Amello said TikTok had acted in a negligent manner and gave it eight days to pay the fine, while also ordering the video service company to open an office in Venezuela that would supervise content so that it complies with local laws. The judge did not explain how Venezuela might enforce the ruling and there was no immediate comment from TikTok.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.