‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni sues New York Times for libel over Blake Lively story

The director of the film “It Ends With Us” has sued The New York Times for libel over its story saying he sexually harassed and tried to smear the reputation of the film’s star Blake Lively. The director, James Baldoni, is one of nine people involved with the hit romantic drama suing the Times. The lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court seeks at least $250 million. It alleges Lively and the Times coordinated a smear campaign against Baldoni and his colleagues. A Times spokesperson says their story is “meticulously and responsibly reported” and the plaintiffs haven’t pointed out a single error.

