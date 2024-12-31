Montenegro extradites cryptocurrency mogul Do Kwon to the United States

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has extradited a South Korean mogul known as “the cryptocurrency king” to the United States. The move on Tuesday follows a decision of the Balkan country’s justice ministry earlier this month to hand him over to the U.S. rather than to his native South Korea. Montenegro’s police said they handed over Do Kwon, the founder of the Singapore crypto firm Terraform Labs, to FBI officers at the Podgorica Airport border crossing. The move follows a months-long legal saga in the case of Do Kwon. South Korea and the U.S. had both requested Do Kwon’s extradition and various courts in Montenegro over the past months have brought and overturned multiple rulings to extradite Kwon, either to the U.S. or South Korea.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.