Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine hits multiple targets, including Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, striking the capital and other regions with multiple missiles and drones. Minutes after Ukraine’s air force reported a ballistic missile threat overnight on Tuesday, at least two explosions were heard in Kyiv. Another missile alert was issued at 0600 GMT, followed by at least one explosion in Kyiv. Missile debris fell in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, the Kyiv administration said, with no reports of casualties or damage. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defenses shot down 68 Ukrainian drones over several regions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.