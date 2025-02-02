New museum exhibit opening weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The forefront of artificial intelligence is on display in eastern Idaho. This week, the Museum of Idaho welcomed hundreds of visitors to their new exhibit on AI,

The exhibit teaches people about artificial intelligence, its uses, and controversies.

Artificial intelligence is changing rapidly and can affect people all over the world between advancing technology and spreading false information. So the museum says it's important for everyone to understand how AI works.

"AI is here to stay and it's here now," said Director of Exhibitions, Rod Hansen. "And those of us, myself included, who didn't know a whole lot about AI a year ago, we really need to be made aware."

Hansen says the museum’s goal is to help visitors understand the basics of artificial intelligence, then decide how they want to approach it personally, with their families, and in industries.

The exhibit will be open until May 4th.