Valentine’s Day: Local celebrity Evie Clair to perform at the Romance theater in Rexburg

Published 11:11 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Are you looking for an affordable way to spend Valentine's Day? Evie Clair will be performing live on Feb. 14 at the Romance Theater.

For the first time, she'll be joined on stage by The Union band. Clair and her accompanist, Stephen Henderson, came to the Local News 8 studio to promote the Valentine's concert.

"Honestly, I am so excited for this show," Clair said. "It's really just a bunch of us friends getting together and playing music and jamming on the stage. We're going to be doing some of my original songs and more originals from another member of the band."

Clair began her music career at 13 years old. She gained a following on season 12 of America's Got Talent, advancing to the top 10. She has since gone to college, gotten married, and had a little girl.

"Being on TV, releasing albums, and doing all the things is amazing, but being a mom is like the best job I could ever ask for," Clair said.

More concert details are listed on the poster below. You can buy your ticket HERE.

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

