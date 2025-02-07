Intermountain Packing CEO charged for causing a public nuisance

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The CEO of a local meat processing plant made his first court appearance today.

Judge Tawnya Rawlings gave David Adams his charges Friday afternoon at the Bonneville County Courthouse. He was charged by the City of Idaho Falls for causing a public nuisance.

According to court records, the city received several complaints about a bad odor believed to be coming from the Intermountain Packing plant.

The CEO of Intermountain Packing Company responded to Local News 8 with this statement.

“We were surprised and are disappointed that the city filed criminal complaints against Intermountain Packing and its CEO. I was personally arraigned today for criminal activity even though I have worked openly and transparently with the city and responded to every request they have brought to Intermountain Packing. Every business owner in Idaho Falls should be concerned with a city government that uses criminal lawsuits instead of good communication and joint action to resolve civil issues.”

The City of Idaho Falls gave Local News 8 this statement when asked about the charges.

“The City of Idaho Falls Legal Department has cited Intermountain Packing with a public nuisance violation. The city has an obligation to the public to exercise great care in all legal matters. The Idaho Falls Legal Department is ethically bound to not comment on a pending case as it could undermine the legal process and a defendant’s right to a fair trial. The citation is an accusation only and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. As such all other information at this time will be addressed through the proper legal channels during the court process.”

Adams's next court hearing is scheduled for March 6 at 10 a.m. The court will allow him to appear remotely, as he will be out of the country then.