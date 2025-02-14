Hundreds gather for fly fishing expo

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Hundreds of people in Idaho Falls are hooked on fly-fishing. The 29th annual East Idaho Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo kicked off today.

The expo features several vendors and workshops on fishing, tying, casting, and more.

People gathered at the Mountain America Center to share their love of the sport and learn new things.

The expo is the main fundraiser for the Snake River Cutthroats, a conservation organization.

“So this funds the conservation activities that we do. We've done many over the years. We spent 30 years restoring Rainy Creek, which has been a great project for us. And we're always just doing more stream restoration projects in the area,” said Snake River Cutthroats President, Dan Smith.

The expo also features a fly fishing film festival. It features several films on the sport, set in places from woodland creeks to the distant seas.

There will be a banquet and auction Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.