Local protest against Trump Administration policies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — About a hundred people peacefully protested against Trump Administration policies at the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls on Saturday, Feb. 15.

“President Trump and his coworker, Mr. Musk, are really destroying our country. And we cannot let them do that. We must protest,” said protester, Robie Cartwell.

The protesters say the policies dismantle programs that support both working-class and middle-class citizens and funnel millions of dollars to billionaires.

"In the Constitution, we're supposed to have checks and balances. Why is Congress giving up its power of the purse right now," said protester, Miranda Marquit. "And why are we letting the executive get away with not listening to the checks coming from the judiciary?"

There were also a few people protesting in favor of the Trump Administration's policies. Local News 8 was not able to speak with them before they left.