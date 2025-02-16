St. Ann’s Catholic Church gets new church building

TERRETON, Idaho (KIFI) — The congregation at St. Ann's Catholic Church held an open house for their new church building, replacing the building they had before it caught fire in 2021.

They shared their gratitude to God and the community who helped make this new building possible. After the original building caught fire, the congregation temporarily met at a school building, which they were grateful for. The members say they feel a greater closeness to God in a dedicated church building.

"It feels more calming. And I'm just really grateful that I get to be here and learn because I do confirmation classes now," said congregation member, Evolet Tifoya

"I will be able to bring my little boy to church every Sunday in our official new home that does feel like a church," said congregation member, Natalia Mcculloch.

The congregation made sure to keep a special special candle that was in their old church building. They say it survived the fire even though temperatures reached 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

The congregation is joyfully looking forward to the future while remembering what was lost.