Governor Little reaffirms Idaho’s support of immigration enforcement

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little is renewing the state of Idaho's support for President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, as the Governor signed Executive Order 2025-03, the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Act, Tuesday.

“The State of Idaho proudly and unequivocally supports the efforts of President Donald Trump both to increase border security and to ensure the immigration laws on the books are followed," said Little. "No other state has completed more missions to border states than Idaho, and we have expressed our support for the administration's decisive action in cracking down on illegal immigrants who pose the greatest danger to our citizens."

Immigration laws are enforced by the federal government, but the State of Idaho plays a critical role in helping federal agencies according to state officials.

However, Governor Little said the federal government was not a strong partner for the State of Idaho over the past four years under the Biden-Harris Administration.

“The State of Idaho is already seeing a huge shift in the level of cooperation from the federal government since President Trump took office one month ago. My executive order reinforces the President’s executive actions that are making our country safer,” Governor Little added.

The full text of Executive Order 2025-03 has been included below.