Nampa Legislator wants to change indecent exposure law following controversial pride celebration

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - A new Bill could amend Idaho's indecent exposure law.

The Bill was introduced by Representative Jeff Cornilles (R), in response to complaints he received from members of the public following an LGBTQ Pride event held in Nampa last fall.

In June of 2024, a Pride group in Nampa held its first Canyon County Pride Celebration. The event quickly attracted protestors, but Cornilles says the event pushed the boundary when a male drag performer exposed his chest to the crowd.

"What happened in that parade was there was a gentleman, that was exposing his probably augmented breasts of some kind," Cornilles told members of the State Affairs Committee. "And law enforcement couldn't do anything about it. And we got a lot of complaints in the city."

According to a report by the Washington Post, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling issued a statement saying the event went against her and the Nampa City Council’s beliefs, however city’s lawyer said they had to respect the organizers’ First Amendment rights.

What the Bill looks to change

Current law defines indecent exposure as showing genitals in any public place. It's a misdemeanor on the first offense and a felony on the second offense within five years.

House Bill 270 introduced in the House State Affairs Committee would make it a misdemeanor to show the following in public spaces.

Developed female breasts... Not including those of someone breastfeeding a child.

Adult male breasts that have been medically or hormonally altered to appear like female breasts.

Any artificial breasts.

And toys or products intended to resemble male or female genitals.

Cornilles clarified the purpose of the Bill was not to stop a parade or celebration, but "to put some guidelines on it, on what can be acceptable in public because there's children there."

In response to the initial reading, Representative Theodore Achilles (D), pointed out several key concerns he had surrounding the Bill's language.

"This explicitly targets trans-Idahoans in terms of the language, anyone with breast surgery is going to be targeted in this," said Achilles. "...Anyone with the set of truck nuts hanging off of their rig is also going to be caught up in this thing for indecent exposure."

The State Affairs Committee voted 13-2 to send the Bill forward. The committee is now looking to schedule a hearing at a later date.

The full text of House Bill 270 has been included below.