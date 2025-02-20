From southern heat to Idaho freeze a student warms Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A BYU-I student from the south came to Idaho unprepared for the harsh lesson that there is a difference between cold and freezing.

Arriving with only a few light sweaters to get through Idaho weather, she is now making sure others have the right tools to stay warm.

Grace Alford started making flyers, posts on Facebook, and anywhere else to spread the word that coats and blankets are needed.

She asked the Rexburg Broulim's and Albertson's to set up bins for people to make their donations.

In less than a week she collected 30 blankets and 33 coats for the Rexburg Family Crisis Center.

"I'm not from here and I'm not used to Idaho winters. I don't think I knew how cold, cold was until I moved up here. And so when the family Crisis Center told me about their need for blankets and coats, I completely understood how important this was," Alford told Local News 8.

Local News 8 reached out to the Family Crisis Center and they say they are grateful for the donation and that donations are still needed all year round.