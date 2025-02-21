Dozens gather for ink-redible art

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A tattoo convention drew crowds to the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls.

Several people told Local News 8 they made their way to the convention for another tattoo, while others were on their way to get their first one.

Dennis Montoya, one of the event organizers, has been in the tattoo business for decades.

"Just watching the artist and their pens, how they move their needles and their judgment of character and just their visions that display," Montoya told Local News 8. "Because it starts out this way and it finishes this way."

Montoya says this is the first time Idaho Falls has had a tattoo convention. Since there was a good turnout, he hopes to make it an annual event. The convention runs through Sunday, February 23.