Gem State physicians rally against bill to fundementally change medical education

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho physicians are warning of the potentially devastating impacts of a bill currently in the Idaho House looking to discontinue WWAMI. WWAMI stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho - according to health experts, the 53-year-old University of Washington-based regional program serves as the main medical education program for five states.

Health experts warn that House Bill 176 will create dire disruptions in Idaho's physician workforce pipeline, "and further cement" the Gem State's 50th-place ranking in physician-to-population ratios.

Advocates for Idaho WWAMI will gather for a press conference at the Idaho Capitol on Friday, February 21, at 12 pm MT to support Idaho’s WWAMI medical school and call on lawmakers to vote NO on HB 176.

"WWAMI no longer meets Idaho's needs"

According to House Bill 176's statement of purpose, the "legislation requires the State Board of Education to designate at least two medical education programs within Idaho and adjacent mountain states for Idaho’s medical education students, starting with the incoming class of 2027-2028."

"Until then, Idaho medical education students entering or currently enrolled in the WWAMI program will continue to enjoy the current arrangement of state support for their medical education, through their completion of the four-year program."

Representative Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, says the bill was written in response to the Wyoming program being insufficient to meet Idaho's needs to deliver medical education.

"We passed a resolution to expand seats in WWAMI, and the University of Washington was unable to meet that need," said Manwaring.

"This [bill] continues the status quo for students entering or currently enrolled in Wyoming to continue their medical education," continues Manwaring. "Ultimately, the objective here is to make sure that we're expanding opportunities for partnerships, for more medical education for our Idaho students."

House Bill 176 sparks opposition

Over the last week, more than 1,600 Idahoans have signed an open letter opposing the bill. For more information, click HERE. Over 730 physician signatures are reflected in the letter.

“Ending Idaho WWAMI and attempting to build a new program will dismantle a medical education system and pipeline that took decades to build,” explained Mary Barinaga, MD, an Assistant Dean with Idaho WWAMI. “Idaho WWAMI provides 260 clinical rotations or “clerkships” at 42 different sites across Idaho. We want to work with Idaho and the University of Idaho to strengthen this partnership, and not act hastily when the future of Idahoans' access to quality health care is at risk."

Local News 8 has included the full text of HB 176 below.