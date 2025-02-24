Former Idaho Falls mayor dies at 88

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The former Mayor of Idaho Falls, Thomas Campell, has passed away at the age of 88.

"It is with heavy hearts that we would like to inform you that the former mayor of Idaho Falls, Thomas Campbell, passed away Friday evening," writes Campell's daughter-in-law Jennifer.

The former mayor married his high school sweetheart and best friend of 67 years, Beverly Emma Allgood, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 25, 1954. Beverly passed May 13, 2021, at the age of 84.

Campbell served as mayor from 1978-1993. He was influential in the development of the Idaho Falls River Walk-Greenbelt trail in addition to many other projects.

According to Idaho Falls Power, it was Campbell who "directed the Electric Division in 1979 to begin studying the feasibility of building a new city-owned hydroelectric plant on the Snake River below Idaho Falls."

Campbell is survived by his four children, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandson who arrived just days before his passing.

"Years of Worthwhile Public Service"

In a statement to Local News 8, Idaho Falls City officials wrote -

City of Idaho Falls officials are saddened by the passing of former Mayor Tom Campbell, who served as Mayor from 1978 to 1993.

“Former Mayor Campbell’s unwavering leadership left a lasting legacy that continues to influence and shape this community as well as improve the quality of life for our citizens every day,” said current Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Mayor Campbell’s foresight as a leader set the stage for low electric power rates, robust economic development and the development of beautiful public spaces like the Idaho Falls Riverwalk.”

Mayor Campbell strongly supported Idaho Falls Power first as a City Councilman and then as Mayor. In his first year in office, Mayor Campbell launched the process to study, federally license, fund, and construct the Gem State Hydroelectric plant south of the city.

In 1988 Mayor Campbell and the City Council supported the start-up of the Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency. This is the entity that allows the city to create urban renewal, districts, and utilize tax increment financing (TIF). Many areas that were once open parcels, gravel pits, and sites for construction waste have since become highly sought-after areas through the use of TIF. These investments in public infrastructure allowed areas along or near the Snake River, such as Utah Avenue, Memorial Drive, and Snake River Landing to now stand as gems of the community. All have been or still are part of urban renewal districts.

This is just a highlight of the many projects completed during former Mayor Campbell’s 16 years of leadership.

City officials also express their deepest condolences to the Campbell family.

“We thank you for supporting him through all those years of very worthwhile public service,” Casper said.