Rexburg holding business competition with cash prizes totaling $10,000 – How to enter

The City of Rexburg is holding a business competition with prizes totaling $10,000
The City of Rexburg is holding a business competition with prizes totaling $10,000
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:51 AM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — An exciting opportunity for young and experienced entrepreneurs is heading to Rexburg. City leadership is holding a business competition with prizes totaling $10,000.

Businesses must be 0-3 years in operation and have less than $500,000 in revenue to participate. Interested businesses are encouraged to submit business plans that include the following:

  • Company Mission
  • Business Model
  • Strategy
  • Strategic Relationships
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Market Opportunity
  • Capital Requirements
  • Breakdown of Use of Funds
  • Management
  • Competitors
  • Competitors' Strengths and Weaknesses
  • Financial Projections

The top six applicants will move on to the final round, where they will each be given 15 minutes to convince the judges their business is worth investing in.

The prize for first place is $5,000; $3,000 for second place; and $2,000 for third place.

For more information on the competition's rules, schedule, and application process, click HERE.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

