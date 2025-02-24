Rexburg holding business competition with cash prizes totaling $10,000 – How to enter

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — An exciting opportunity for young and experienced entrepreneurs is heading to Rexburg. City leadership is holding a business competition with prizes totaling $10,000.

Businesses must be 0-3 years in operation and have less than $500,000 in revenue to participate. Interested businesses are encouraged to submit business plans that include the following:

Company Mission

Business Model

Strategy

Strategic Relationships

SWOT Analysis

Market Opportunity

Capital Requirements

Breakdown of Use of Funds

Management

Competitors

Competitors' Strengths and Weaknesses

Financial Projections

The top six applicants will move on to the final round, where they will each be given 15 minutes to convince the judges their business is worth investing in.

The prize for first place is $5,000; $3,000 for second place; and $2,000 for third place.

For more information on the competition's rules, schedule, and application process, click HERE.