New Rexburg Police building officially in the works

today at 4:14 PM
Published 4:27 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Rexburg has signed a contract with an architect to build a new police station to meet their needs as a growing community.

According to Rexburg's Mayor Jerry Merrill, the current building is old, small, and out of date. They've also run into issues when storing evidence, which needs to be kept for 50 years,

Merrill told Local News 8 they decided to move forward plans for a new station after the ceiling of the current building caved in.

"Our police department is one of the finest departments in the state, if not in the country," Merrill told Local News 8. "We feel like they deserve a building that that merits the character of our police officers and just the great people that they are. They really deserve something better than what they've got right now...that's why we're doing this."

Key details, including budget, location, and design still need to be worked out.

The city has saved up a couple of million dollars for the cost over the years. They estimate planning and construction to be complete in two to three years.  

Ariel Jensen

