Gov Little celebrates Idaho LAUNCH program success

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little is highlighting the success of LAUNCH in its first year by declaring March to be “LAUNCHing Idaho’s Workforce Month.”

“The effectiveness of LAUNCH in boosting Idaho’s go-on rate is unmistakable. More importantly, LAUNCH is creating opportunities for many young Idahoans who would not otherwise go on to an education or training program that leads to a rewarding career. Simply put, LAUNCH is changing lives,” Governor Little said.

LAUNCH demonstrated a 9% increase in enrollment across all higher education institutions, with the Magic Valley reporting a 25% increase in enrollment. In addition, Idaho schools have reported a 23% increase in students with less than a 2.7 GPA going on to higher education.

Governor Little reports his KEEPING PROMISES plan puts another $25 million toward expanding capacity at Idaho’s colleges, universities, and workforce training institutions. Private sector partners are also stepping up to invest their own funds to bolster the state’s ability to get more students into programs where there are wait lists.

“LAUNCH is exactly the type of success story we would like to see play out across the country. With President Trump back in the White House, we look forward to showcasing Idaho’s success with LAUNCH as the blueprint for the rest of the country’s workforce training efforts,” Governor Little added.

President Donald Trump issued a similar proclamation earlier this month. In it he said, “we reaffirm our belief in excellence by putting America first and investing in the best training and retraining opportunities that will result in a stronger workforce and a booming economy.”