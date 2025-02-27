Kids across Idaho rock out with the Idaho Falls Symphony

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — About 1,500 Idaho elementary school students had the opportunity to learn first-hand how the orchestra can rock!

Kids from three Idaho School Districts gathered at the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls on Thursday for Link Up – The Orchestra Rocks! The students brought violins and recorders to play along with the Idaho Falls Symphony, who played pieces like "Anvil Chorus" and "Rite of Spring."

The mission of the engaging concert is to help kids develop a love of music and show them that the orchestra can be enjoyed at any age.

“This is not your typical symphony concert, but it shows [the kids] that the orchestra can also be a place of fun and high energy,” said Idaho Falls Symphony Music Director, Thomas Heuser.

The event reached a final crescendo with the Symphony playing Chuck Berry’s "Go, Johnny Go!” while the kids got up and danced along.

