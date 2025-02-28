Close Call: Rexburg police advise greater caution after teens narrowly avoid car

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Rexburg are reminding the community to exercise caution after two teens had a "close call" crossing a rural intersection.

Dashcam video, shared to the Rexburg Police Department's Facebook page, shows two teens race across the intersection.

Drivers in the closest lane stop to let the pair pass as the teens grab an orange flag and the two run across the crosswalk. From the video, it seems the students and a driver in the far lane had an obstructed view of each other in the intersection, and as the teens crossed, the car nearly hit both.

"We want to take a moment to educate people on the law regarding crosswalks," write the Rexburg Police. "It's common knowledge that vehicles are required to yield to pedestrians crossing within a crosswalk. However, that does not absolve pedestrians from their responsibility to exercise caution."

According to Idaho Code, "No pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close as to constitute an immediate hazard."

Police in Rexburg are asking both drivers and pedestrians to exercise the utmost caution at crosswalks to keep each other safe.

"As a department, we are planning extra patrols throughout this year at problem areas to help make crosswalks safer for both drivers and pedestrians. Feel free to let us know in the comments if you have an area that could use our attention," writes Rexburg PD.

Asst. Chief Gary Hagen provided the following helpful tips for drivers and pedestrians.

Always use designated crosswalks and crossings.

Always look both ways before stepping into traffic.

wait for traffic to stop for you before crossing.

Make eye contact with the drivers and never assume vehicles are going to stop for you.

Always use crossing flags if they are available.

Use the hawk lights and pedestrian lights appropriately.

Avoid distractions such as headphones and phones.

Wear reflective clothing at night time.

For the original post, click HERE.