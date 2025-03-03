Idaho House passes bill, restricting the use of SNAP benefits

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho House passed a bill Monday that will restrict the purchase of junk foods like soda and candy using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP helps families in need provide for their families. Bill sponsors believe this change will encourage healthier food choices and begin to make America healthy again.

According to the bill's Statement of Purpose, "Food stamps are currently fueling the junk food epidemic, with soda ranking as the number one commodity bought with food stamps. Taxpayers are funding a growing health crisis, including childhood obesity. Banning soda and candy from food stamps would prioritize health and nutrition while also reducing taxpayer’s out-of-control Medicaid costs."

House Bill 109 was first introduced in February. The bill passed with a vote of 38 to 32.