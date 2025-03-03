Is owning chickens less expensive than buying eggs at the store?

FIRTH, Idaho (KIFI) — Egg prices continue to rise, and experts do not expect them to decrease anytime soon. This situation raises a question: Would it be more cost-effective to raise your own chickens for eggs instead of buying them at the store?

According to Claude Mecham, General Manager of Firth Mill & Elevator, the answer is yes. With over 60 years of experience in the chicken business, Mecham has never witnessed such high egg prices and chicken orders. Notably, it isn't even chick season yet, and his business already has orders for chicks extending into early June.

"The big thing is if you take care of them, every night when you go out to the chicken coop, them chickens will have eggs there for you," Mecham said. "You may not be able to buy eggs every time you go to the store."

Mecham says chickens are usually good for laying eggs for only about 14 to 16 months. After that, they need to be replaced.

They also need to be kept out of reach of wild birds like sparrows and magpies. Chickens could catch avian flu if they mingle with wild birds.

If you have more questions about raising chicks, call Firth Mill & Elevator at (208)-346-6122.