Pocatello cemetery staff ask people clear decorations before spring cleaning starts

today at 12:35 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Cleaning crews will soon begin the annual 'spring clean-up' of Mountain View and Restlawn Cemeteries, and they are asking people to pick up graveside decorations before they are thrown away.

Plot owners and family members have until the end of the month to remove any flower placements, signs, toys, or other 'non-permanent' decorations from graves–any decorations left after March 31 will be discarded.

The clean-up is expected to last through April. After the cleaning project is complete, decorations can be placed on graves and burial plots.

Sam Ross

