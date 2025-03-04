Idaho Falls protestors rally against President Trump’s executive orders

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A group of protestors gathered along the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls Tuesday afternoon. Protest organizers say they are rallying against the "Trump Administration’s executive orders and refusal to abide by Constitutional powers."

“Trump’s executive orders and the way the executive branch is bulldozing the Constitution is dangerous for our country and our people,” said Miranda Armenta, the demonstration’s organizer. “I hope to bring awareness to the danger we’re all in when one branch of government doesn’t follow the checks and balances our founders put into our original law.”

Armenta says the group is demonstrating as part of the 50501 movement, which includes actions in all 50 states on the same day.

“I wrote a paper examining the parallels between Trump, Musk and the Nazi party,” Armenta said. “I hope people are starting to see how history repeats itself. We were built on concepts of democracy, and that’s being dismantled right in front of us.”

This is a developing story, Local News 8 will update as we learn new information.