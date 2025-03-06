Biggest indoor RV show in East Idaho comes to Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The biggest indoor RV show in East Idaho has come to Idaho Falls.

Bish’s RV, Camping World, and Smith RV are working together to give people a chance to browse and buy any RV-related products they need.

The free event features motorhomes, travel trailers, and more from brands like Alliance and Winnebago.

The Idaho Falls Indoor RV Show is being held at the Mountain America Center March 6-8, 2025. Each day of the event runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.