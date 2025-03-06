Red Cross asks homeowners to check smoke alarms when we spring forward

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Daylight Savings is right around the corner. We’ll need to set our clocks an hour early on Sunday and tend to another important task.

The American Red Cross reminds us to check our smoke alarms when we set our clocks forward.

Since last October, the Red Cross has responded to 70 home fires in Idaho. At least five of those fires were in the Idaho Falls-Pocatello area and involved about 18 people.

The Red Cross says this is also a good time to review your fire escape plan.

"Know how to get out of your home quickly," said Red Cross Idaho Communications Director Matthew Ochsner. "Have a meeting place, make sure the kids know what the smoke alarm sounds like, and make sure they know where to meet as well."

Ochsner says you have about two minutes to get out of your house if it catches fire and even less time if you live in a mobile home. He also says you should never go back into a burning home to save a pet or valuable item.