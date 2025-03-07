Idaho Falls protestors seek increased punishments for child-sex crimes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Dozens protested in Idaho Falls Friday against judges they believe have given light sentences for sexual misconduct with children and possession of child pornography.

Demonstration organizers believe sex offenders should have harsher and longer punishments for their crimes.

The group hopes to motivate local legislators to introduce a bill to increase minimum sentencing for child sex crimes.

"It's not going to be easy, but we're hoping to get at least a five-year minimum prison time for sex crimes," protest organizer Aspen Lindoff said. "Then we're also hoping to push for kind of a change in plea agreements."

The group is also advocating for legislation ensuring that sexual predators or registered sex offenders cannot obtain custody of a child unless it is conclusively shown that the child would not be at risk.

The protester's petition can be found here.