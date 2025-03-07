National Sleep Week begins Sunday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Sunday, March 9, marks the start of daylight saving time, and local doctors are pushing more people to make sure they get enough sleep after the clocks spring forward.

March 9 is the first day of National Sleep Awareness Week. The week marks a nationwide effort by doctors to help people get back into a normal sleep schedule after a time change.

"Sometimes we underestimate how important sleep is," Dr. Gordon Harkness told Local News 8. "When you look at studies on this, most adults need seven or more hours of sleep per night. And there's a lot of people that don't get that."

Dr. Harkness said the best way to beat the time change blues is to maintain a good sleep schedule and get plenty of natural sunlight after waking up.

He advised people in Southeast Idaho to avoid exercise and screen time before bed to make sure you get the best night's sleep possible.

