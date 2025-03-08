IFCA launches new campaign to recruit more volunteer firefighters and EMTs

IDAHO (KIFI) — Idaho is in need of more first responders, especially in rural areas. The Idaho Fire Chief's Association says this is an issue not only in the Gem State, but nationwide.

"Volunteerism is just kind of a thing of the past," said Sand Hollow Fire District Chief, Toby Robinson. "Not a lot of folks want to go into public service, whether it's law enforcement or fire and rescue."

"The individuals that step up to serve have great strength of character and just a very strong will to serve their communities on a greater level," said IFCA Executive Director, Patty Morgan.

Morgan says seven out of ten firefighters and EMTs in Idaho are volunteers and "many small towns and rural areas wouldn’t have the fire and emergency medical services they need" without them.

That’s why the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association has a new recruitment campaign to bring in more volunteer firefighters and EMTs.

Idaho Governor Brad Little is joining in the effort and has proclaimed March 9-15 as Volunteer First Responders' Week. It will lead up to a statewide open house on Saturday, March 15. About 35 stations and departments across the Idaho will open their doors to the public for activities and to showcase what volunteers do to serve and protect people.

IFCA hopes to recruit several much-needed new volunteers. They don't even have to fight fires to join the ranks.

"Some of them may be elderly and only want to drive, say, the ambulance. He could drive a fire engine. He could do other tasks to fit within our organization," said Kamiah Fire Department Chief, Billy Monahan.

Volunteering as a firefighter or EMT isn't a full-time job. Departments work with their volunteers' schedules to make sure they can balance their daily lives.

Monahan expressed what makes this kind of volunteering so worth it.

"Helping someone in their time of need...the satisfaction as a human being that we get for doing that is hard to explain to the new volunteer."

More information about IFCA's statewide open house can be found here.