Three minors in custody after reports of stolen vehicles

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Three teenagers are now in custody after multiple reports of theft and burglary in the Rexburg area.



Rexburg Police arrested the teens after reports of a stolen vehicle, which was recovered in Idaho Falls, as well as other stolen items that have not been recovered, according to a post to the Department's Facebook page.



The investigation is still ongoing.



Rexburg Police had been searching for suspects at large in the Henderson Subdivision between Pioneer Road and 5th W.



Officers began the search after dispatch received calls about two young people trying to get into homes and cars near Everett Place.



A car was eventually stolen and left stuck on train tracks.



The suspects were described as Hispanic.

Officers tracked the teens on foot and used drones to pinpoint their location.