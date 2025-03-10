Idaho Falls Police launch 2025 Citizen’s Police Academy – Applications now open

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- An exciting opportunity to gain insights into local law enforcement is now available in South East Idaho. The Idaho Falls Police Department says they are excited to host a Citizen’s Police Academy beginning April 30, 2025.

Applications are now open for the free 9-week course.

The program is designed to give community members a working knowledge of the Idaho Falls Police Department, insight into being a police officer, and a better understanding of crime, public safety, and police activity in Idaho Falls.

While Citizen's Police Academies vary from agency to agency across the country, the primary goals of the IFPD Citizen’s Police Academy are to educate attendees about police and the department and to build relationships between IFPD and the Idaho Falls community.

Applicants can expect engaging and sometimes hands-on activities as they gain a better perspective on law enforcement. IFPD says the academy is expected to include a tour of the Idaho Falls Police Complex and demonstrations in forensics/Crime Scene Investigations, firearms, TASER, Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones), K9 Officers, SWAT, the Bomb Squad, Emergency Vehicle Operations, and other topics.

"This free class is open to community members aged 18 or older and is a great opportunity for

aspiring law enforcement officers, community members interested in joining the Citizen’s Watch

Patrol, and community members who are simply interested in gaining a greater understanding of

police and the Idaho Falls Police Department," write IFPD officials.

The 2025 Citizen’s Police Academy will begin on Wednesday, April 30th. Classes will be held each

week on Wednesdays from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. until June 25th.

IFPD expects applicants to attend all classes as a limited number of seats are available."

IFPD invites anyone interested in participating in the Citizen’s Police Academy to apply as soon as possible. Applications will close on April 16th or sooner if the class is filled.

For more information to apply, click HERE.

