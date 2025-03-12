“The Oscar of Teaching” – Jackson Fine Arts Teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - Jackson Hole High School Fine Arts Teacher Collin Binko is being honored for his contribution to education. During a schoolwide assembly celebrating the high school's positive student outcomes, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder and Milken Educator Awards Vice President Jennifer Fuller presented Binko with the Milken Educator Award for Wyoming.

“Collin Binko exemplifies the power of innovative, student-centered teaching,” said State Superintendent Degenfelder. “Through the power of music, Mr. Binko connects learning across other disciplines and builds true community within an extremely diverse group of students. His leadership and commitment to mentoring both students and fellow educators make him an invaluable asset to Wyoming's schools and a most deserving recipient of the Milken Educator Award.”

The award - often called the "Oscar of Teaching"- recognizes teachers and educators for their commitment to excellence in the classroom. The honor was originally created by philanthropist Lowen Milken and includes an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize that recipients may use however they choose.

“Collin Binko’s dedication and exceptional aptitude for weaving together music, education, and collaboration foster an environment where students thrive,” said Fuller, a former Milken Educator herself. “His outstanding ability to infuse creative expression into all disciplines is positively impacting his students, colleagues, school, and the community. Congratulations, Collin, and welcome to the Milken Educator Network!”

Binko was recognized in the 2024-25 Milken Educator Awards, which will honor up to 45 innovative educators nationwide. Since 1987, the program has awarded over $75 million in individual cash prizes and invested more than $145 million overall, empowering educators and inspiring future generations to pursue careers in education.

